Duke University researchers develop ‘Smart Toilet’ to help track digestive health

That is why Dr. Grego and Duke University are developing the Smart Toilet. So that patients no longer have to self-monitor and report their bowel movements. Dr. Grego says the Smart Toilet consists of artificial intelligence. Each time a patient goes to the bathroom, the technology captures a picture of the patient’s stool as it travels through the sewage system. Data is collected with each flush, the artificial intelligence analyzes it, and overtime the technology can tell what is normal and what is abnormal.