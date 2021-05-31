Community celebration honors Markiya Dickson

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It has been two years since nine-year-old Markiya Dickson was shot and killed during a community event in Carter Jones Park in Richmond. Even as they continue to grieve, Markiya’s parents are committed to saving the life of another child and putting an end to gun violence.
“I left my baby in this park, so I am not going to stop coming to this park. Every year I am going to make it my thing to come out here and celebrate my baby’s life,” said Mark Whitfield, Markiya’s father.
Memorial Day Weekend 2019, during a community cookout at Carter Jones Park, shots were fired after a fight on the basketball court. Markiya and another little boy were shot. She later died at the hospital from her injuries. Three men were arrested and charged with her murder. Two of the three so far have been convicted of murder.
Whitfield says he grew up going to Carter Jones Park and admits it is difficult to come back to the place where his daughter’s life was taken. He is dedicated to showing the community that it is safe to bring children to the park to allow them to just be kids.
“Definitely got a newfound purpose, that’s to get out here and make sure kids can play safe, and don’t have to worry about nothing. The gun violence - that has to stop,” he said. “All we can do is keep fighting and keep her name alive and try to make sure this doesn’t happen anymore.”
On Memorial Day 2021, Whitfield and Markiya’s mother, Ciara Dixon, decided to celebrate Markiya’s life and hold a community celebration with food, music and a moment for children to play, while also being protected by people who care and want to see them grow up.
“I always call it Markiya’s Way, that is my thing for her. If I do things Markiya’s way - she loved people, she always wanted to take pictures and have fun, just being a kid. So her legacy will live on being a caring person,” said Whitfield. “I’m going to keep that alive until I go.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.