Voter's guide: Virginia’s 2021 primaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The registrar’s offices are open and Virginia’s 2021 primaries are in full swing ahead of June 8 voting deadline.
Most of the Republican candidates were picked during the GOP 2021 Convention on May 8, but Democrats still need to choose runners for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Some local House of Delegate seats are also up for grabs.
In-person voting is happening now. Primaries end June 8. Here’s everything you need to know for Virginia’s 2021 primaries. Check below for ballot details for Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico.
In-person voting started on April 23 and will continue until June 8. Polls on primary day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. In-person polling hours vary by locality prior to June 8.
The deadline to request a mail-in or an absentee ballot was May 28. The deadline to register to vote in the primaries was May 17. Both actions can be done through your Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal, found here.
You can also find your June 8 polling place by entering your information on the department’s website. If you’re voting early, check with your locality’s registrar’s office.
Don’t forget, identification is required when voting in person. Here’s a full list of what is accepted by the Virginia Department of Elections.
The Democrat Party will choose candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general during the primary. The Republican Party picked candidates through a convention held on May 8. About 30,000 delegates submitted ranked-choice ballots at 39 locations across the commonwealth.
As a result of that convention, Glenn Youngkin will run as the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Winsome Sears will run in the lieutenant governor’s race, and Del. Jason S. Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, will run for attorney general.
Governor
Five Democrat candidates are looking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot serve more than one consecutive term.
- Del. Lee J. Carter, D-Manassas
- Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax
- Former Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy
- Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe
- Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond
Lieutenant Governor
Seven Democrat candidates are look to fill Justin Fairfax’s seat.
- Del. Hala S. Ayala, D-Woodbridge
- Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke
- Andria P. McClellan
- Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman, D-Woodbridge
- Sean A. Perryman
- Del. Mark H. Levine, D-Alexandria
- Xavier JaMar Warren
Attorney General
Del. Jerrauld C. ‘Jay’ Jones, D-Norfolk, is running against incumbent Mark Herring.
Pre-election day voting is available at the Office of the General Registrar at 2134 Laburnum Avenue. You can also vote at City Hall, 900 East Broad St., and Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 East Belt Boulevard.
The buildings are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. two Saturdays before each election.
For a full list of drop box locations, as well as day-of voting locations, visit this website.
Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Tom P. Barbour Jr.
- Colette W. McEachin
Sheriff
- Tom P. Barbour Jr.
- Antionette V. Irving
House of Delegates - 66th District - Democrats
- Katie A. Sponsler
- Linnard K. Harris, Sr.
House of Delegates - 68th District
Democrats
- Kyle R. Elliott
- Dawn M. Adams
Republicans
- Michael R. Dickinson
- Mark L. Earley Jr.
House of Delegates - 71st District - Democrats
- Jeffrey M. Bourne
- Richard W. Walker
House of Delegates - 74th District - Democrats
- Lamont Bagby
- John R. Dantzler II
Henrico County has an online service that helps you find the closest polling place. View it here.
The Henrico Elections Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There are also five drop boxes in Henrico County. Their addresses and hours can be found at this link.
House of Delegates - 68th District
Democrats
- Kyle R. Elliott
- Dawn M. Adams
Republicans
- Michael R. Dickinson
- Mark L. Earley Jr.
House of Delegates - 72nd District - Republicans
- Thomas C. Gardner
- Christopher T. Holmes
House of Delegates - 74th District - Democrats
- Lamont Bagby
- John R. Dantzler II
In-person absentee voting is available at the registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road in Chesterfield. It’s open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Absentee voting is also available June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information about in-person absentee voting can be found here. More information about voting on June 8 can be found on this page.
House of Delegates - 66th District - Democrats
- Katie A. Sponsler
- Linnard K. Harris, Sr.
House of Delegates - 68th District
Democrats
- Kyle R. Elliott
- Dawn M. Adams
Republicans
- Michael R. Dickinson
- Mark L. Earley Jr
