VSP investigating hit-and-run crash involving 2 bicycles

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two bicycles that happened in Nelson County on Saturday night.
Investigators say two bicyclists were southbound on Route 151 when they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday near Devils Backbone Brewing Company, according to a Facebook post from Virginia State Police.
One bicyclist, a 54-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was transported to UVA Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. The second bicyclist, a 36-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, suffered minor injuries.
Police say the bikes were riding on the far right side of the lane, and the riders were equipped with helmets, reflective vests, headlights and flashing lights.
Investigators said the vehicle that fled may be a dark gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited. The Jeep will be missing its side passenger mirror and may have a damaged right headlight. It may have additional damage to the front passenger side.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.