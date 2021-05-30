Richmond VegFest slated for October

Vegetables (Source: Pixabay)
By Hannah Eason | May 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 5:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get your fruits, vegetables and fresh produce ready — Richmond VegFest is back for fall 2021.

The festival is slated for October 2 in Byrd Park.

“After such a long break we are very much looking forward to seeing everyone out in the park again: enjoying great food, great music, and a great community!,” stated a post on the Richmond VegFest’s Facebook page.

Additional details are expected in the upcoming weeks and months.

