Police search for 2 men with blue SUV possibly connected to Chesterfield robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men who they believe are connected to the robbery of a Chesterfield home.
Police say two men, who were seen on Ring camera footage, entered the home on Tuckers Landing Road through a garage window and took electronics from inside. Stolen items included computers and a Playstation 4, according to a post from the Chesterfield County Police Department.
Camera footage showed the men on the front porch prior to the robbery and again after the alleged incident on Saturday, May 29, according to police.
One man is seen wearing a red shirt, white hat, blue jeans and black shoes. The other man is wearing a striped pullover and maroon pants with brown shoes.
The men were driving a blue SUV, police say.
If you have any additional information, contact Chesterfield County Crime Solvers at p3tips.com/699 or 804-748-0660.
