Police say driver in fatal crash had been fleeing deputies

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver who died in a fatal crash on Sunday had been fleeing police, according to an official with Prince George County Police Department.
Police say officers attempted to pull the driver over in Dinwiddie County around 9:30 a.m. The crash occurred later in Prince George County on Route 301, near the Courtland Road exit.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, was the only person in the vehicle. Police say he died of his injuries.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it is obtained.
