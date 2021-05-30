Police safely locate missing runaway teen

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police located the teen on Sunday, May 30 and say she is safe.
EARLIER STORY:
Chesterfield Police are searching for a runaway juvenile female who was last seen on Friday, May 28.
Yudith Silva-Vasquez was last seen that evening before she went to bed. When the teen’s mother returned from work the next day, Yudith was not in their Condrey Ridge Drive home.
The 13-year-old is described as 5′ 1″ tall and weighing approximately 127 pounds. She has naturally brown hair dyed red and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
Authorities say she does not drive a vehicle, and may be in the Northern Virginia area.
Police are asking for anyone with information on her location to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.