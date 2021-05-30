Police: Missing Chesterfield woman may be driving BMW

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Chesterfield woman who was last seen on Saturday evening.
Lisa Lewis, a 54-year-old woman from Chesterfield, was reported missing on Sunday after her family was unable to locate her.
Lewis is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Police say she may be driving a black 2002 BMW 3 series with Virginia plates MSLELE.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
