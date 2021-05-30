Police identify 70 year old killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a Midlothian Turnpike crash that killed a 70-year-old man on Saturday.
Investigators said the man was driving a 1997 Mercedes-Benz E320 and attempted to turn onto Midlothian Turnpike when it was struck by a westbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was identified as Ernest Harris, a 70-year-old man from Bonnie Brae Road. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not transported to the hospital. They were not identified by police.
Anyone with additional information regarding this crash should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
