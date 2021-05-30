JMU defeats Missouri, advances to Women’s College World Series for first time in program history

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history.
The Dukes defeated No. 8 seed Missouri, 7-2, Sunday afternoon in the deciding game three of a NCAA Super Regional between the two squads. The WCWS is scheduled to start on June 3 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
This story will be updated. Stay tuned to WHSV for coverage of the Dukes’ historic achievement.
