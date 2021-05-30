JMU defeats Missouri, advances to Women’s College World Series for first time in program history

JMU defeats Missouri, advances to Women’s College World Series for first time in program history
The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history. (Source: WHSV)
By TJ Eck | May 30, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 2:52 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history.

The Dukes defeated No. 8 seed Missouri, 7-2, Sunday afternoon in the deciding game three of a NCAA Super Regional between the two squads. The WCWS is scheduled to start on June 3 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This story will be updated. Stay tuned to WHSV for coverage of the Dukes’ historic achievement.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.