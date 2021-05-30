Forecast: Staying cool as rain tapers off

Drier and sunnier for Memorial Day

By Sophia Armata | May 30, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 5:37 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Additional rain showers are likely through the afternoon with COOL temperatures.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Drying by the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

