Forecast: Staying cool as rain tapers off

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Additional rain showers are likely through the afternoon with COOL temperatures.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Drying by the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
