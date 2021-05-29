These upcoming vaccine clinics qualify you for the CVS Health sweepstakes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-area residents can qualify to enter Super Bowl tickets, a seven-day cruise and more by getting a COVID-19 vaccine at several upcoming clinics.
Aetna, a CVS Health company, is hosting free, walk-in clinics that are open to the public. Those who are vaccinated at the event will qualify for the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy.
Some of the prizes include a seven-day cruise to the winner’s destination of choice and a trip to Bermuda. People can enter starting on June 1 through this link.
The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be administered during the events. Currently, the vaccine is available to those age 12 and older.
Walk-ins are welcome, and shots are administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The events will take place at two locations:
Blackwell Community Center: 300 East 15th Street in Richmond
- Thursday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Islamic Center of Henrico: 8481 Hungary Road in Glen Allen
- Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.