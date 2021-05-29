State police investigates fatal Amherst Co. crash

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash along the Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst Co.
Troopers were called to the scene the Rt. 29 Bypass near the Galts Mill Rd. overpass just before 6:00 Saturday morning.
Investigators say a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed.
Her remains are being taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy, examination and identification.
VSP is asking anyone who may have seen a woman on the Rt. 29 Bypass or walking on Galts Mill Road prior to 6:00 am, or has any information to share, to call 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
As of 9:00 am, the north and southbound lanes of the Rt. 29 Bypass are shut down.
Drivers are being detoured to routes 210 and 130.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.