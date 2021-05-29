Richmond-area funeral homes once again offering American flag exchange

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Families in the Richmond area can exchange their battered American flag for a new one through Woody and Nelson Funeral Homes’ annual flag retirement opportunity.
Old, soiled or torn American flags can be dropped off at several funeral homes in the Richmond area. The retired flag will then be delivered to the Virginia War Memorial for proper disposal under the US flag code.
The code states battered flags should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. Today, most flags are made with synthetic fibers that can emit toxic fumes when burned, and many localities have laws against said burning.
“Disposing of a used American Flag in the proper way is not as easy as it sounds,” said Lacyn Barton, president of Nelsen and Woody Funeral Homes.
Last year, the business’ flag exchange received 14,000 flags for proper disposal.
“Our goal is to help Richmond area residents showcase their American spirit on Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July,” Barton said. “Our deepest thanks and appreciation go out to those who serve and have fought in defense of our freedom.”
Woody Funeral Homes locations:
- 1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County
- 1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian
- 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville
Nelsen Funeral Homes locations:
- 4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond
- 412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.