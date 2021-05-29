Registration open for Va. women veterans’ summit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Women veterans in the commonwealth and across the United States are invited to participate in a virtual summit.
The 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit is slated for June 23-24 and will be hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, or VDVS. This year’s theme is “Empowered, BOLD with a Purpose: Finding Charity Beyond Crisis.”
Last year’s event had 1,200 online viewers and more than 800 participated in the summit, which is aimed at supporting the 108,000 women veterans in Virginia.
“This number grows each year as more women veterans transition from active duty to civilian life,” said Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, Kathleen Jabs. “This 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit is a great example of how the Commonwealth serves as a leader in recognizing the challenges women veterans face and the many opportunities available to them.”
The event is free, and preregistration is required. Sign up at this link.
The virtual program includes presentations and panel discussions on career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness.
“As a proud Army veteran, I have been involved in different roles in every one of our Virginia Women Veterans Summits and I have seen how rewarding and life-changing they can be,” said Annie Walker, VDVS deputy commissioner. “I encourage all women veterans to register today to participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.