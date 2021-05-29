Police investigate after juvenile shot

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 29, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 6:21 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police investigated the self-inflicted shooting of a juvenile on St. John Street on Friday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the 1200 block of St. John Street around 9:20p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival and further investigation, they located a juvenile victim who was suffering from an self-inflicted gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non life- threatening injuries.

