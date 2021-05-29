Police investigate after juvenile shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police investigated the self-inflicted shooting of a juvenile on St. John Street on Friday night.
Authorities say officers responded to the 1200 block of St. John Street around 9:20p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival and further investigation, they located a juvenile victim who was suffering from an self-inflicted gunshot wound to the lower body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for non life- threatening injuries.
