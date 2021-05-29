Missing woman last seen in Petersburg may have taken bus to Hampton Roads area

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a Virginia woman who was last seen in the Petersburg area and may have traveled to the Hampton Roads area.
Tayshanicka Harrison is 42 years old and was last seen in the East Washington Street area of Petersburg on Saturday, May 22.
Police believe she was wearing a white Von Dutch jacket, a blue graphic T-shirt, white jogger pants, white Nike Air Max’s and blue sunglasses.
Police said Harrison may have taken a bus to the Newport News or Norfolk area.
Anyone with any additional information about Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.
