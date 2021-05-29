Local restaurant owners prepare for slow summer even with lifted restrictions

“A lot of folks that were in the restaurant business who got laid off in the spring and again in the fall when everything started spiking took a look in the mirror and asked themselves, ‘Is this what I want to do for a living when my job can get shut down immediately by the powers that be?’” Crocker said. “We wish everyone that moved on the best and we’re happy to have the ones that came back in our family as well, but that’s the main issue.”