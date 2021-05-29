Four hospitalized, 1 driver trapped after multi-vehicle I-95 crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.
The Richmond Fire Department said in a Facebook post crews responded to the accident near the Broad Street exit around 6:27 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked while firefighters assisted a trapped driver.
The post stated the incident was cleared within an hour.
As the roads become more crowded for Memorial Day weekend, the department reminds drivers to travel safely.
