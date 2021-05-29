Forecast: Cool and cloudy for memorial day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More much needed rain arrives through Sunday. Near 1 inch or more of rain possible in some of our neighborhoods!
SATURDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy with showers on and off with an isolated storm possible through the day. After spending the morning in the 60s, temperatures will drop into the 50s for the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 90%)
SUNDAY: Scattered showers otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Drying by the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s (Rain Chance: 60%)
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
