Dunkin’ welcomes summer with 3 lemonades, pink powdered donuts
Dunkin' has added blueberry, strawberry and peach flavored lemonades, as well as new berry-flavored donuts, to its menu. (Source: Dunkin')
By Hannah Eason | May 29, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 3:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dunkin’ is kicking off the summer season by adding Lemonade Refreshers and pink powdered donuts to its menu.

Dunkin’ has debuted three lemonade flavors: strawberry, peach and blueberry. Each is mixed with lemonade, flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins.

The new powdered donuts and Munchkins donut holes are tossed in powder with a shade of pink with a delicious berry taste.

Until June 8, reward members can earn 3x points — 15 points per dollar instead of five — on all Lemonade Refresher purchases.

And don’t forget, National Donut Day is Friday, June 4. Guests can get a free classic donut with a beverage purchase at any Dunkin’ location.

