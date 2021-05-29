Dunkin’ welcomes summer with 3 lemonades, pink powdered donuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dunkin’ is kicking off the summer season by adding Lemonade Refreshers and pink powdered donuts to its menu.
Dunkin’ has debuted three lemonade flavors: strawberry, peach and blueberry. Each is mixed with lemonade, flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins.
The new powdered donuts and Munchkins donut holes are tossed in powder with a shade of pink with a delicious berry taste.
Until June 8, reward members can earn 3x points — 15 points per dollar instead of five — on all Lemonade Refresher purchases.
And don’t forget, National Donut Day is Friday, June 4. Guests can get a free classic donut with a beverage purchase at any Dunkin’ location.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.