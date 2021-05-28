Streamline your streaming subscriptions to save money

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time to add up all your streaming subscriptions to see how much you are really paying for tv services each month.
Because of all the time we spent a home this past year-- many of us signed up for more streaming subscription services. From Disney plus to Netflix and HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime-- you name it.
As you start to travel and go out more you may not need all those. Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says it’s high time you take a look and maybe even start to cut back. “Just think-- do you really need all of it? Because these are recurring monthly expenses and so throughout the year they really add up,” points out Palmer.
In fact-- you could be spending a hundred fifty bucks a month on streaming services and not even realize it. So, pull your last two months of credit card statements or your cable bill and see what you are actually signed up for each month. Look-- so you know if it’s time to cancel.
