RPD searches for man accused of stealing several pieces of equipment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is searching for the man accused of stealing several pieces of equipment from a building.
Around 8:30 p.m. on May 21, a man parked a truck in the back parking lot of a commercial building along West Broad Street.
Police said he broke into the building and stole several pieces of equipment before driving away.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.