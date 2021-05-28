RPD: Man accused of brandishing box cutter toward employees during robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man is accused of brandishing a box cutter towards employees during a robbery.
Police said the man is the suspect in two separate robberies at businesses this week.
The first robbery was at a store in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway. The second happened on Friday at a store in the 2600 block of Hull Street, where he tried to walk out of the store with a basket of items without paying, a release said.
“The suspect then brandished a box cutter towards employees before leaving the area,” the police said.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Myers at (804) 646-8152 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
