Police: 19-year-old sought for first-degree murder, other charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 19-year-old, who is considered ‘armed and dangerous’, is wanted for first-degree murder and other charges.
Juhwaan Barnes, 19, is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.
Barnes is described as a black male with black hair, brown eyes. He is 5′10″ and weighs 165 pounds.
Anyone with information on Barnes’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.