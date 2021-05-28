Police: 19-year-old sought for first-degree murder, other charges

Considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’, police say

Juhwaan Barnes, 19, is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police. (Source: Richmond Police)
May 28, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 19-year-old, who is considered ‘armed and dangerous’, is wanted for first-degree murder and other charges.

Barnes is described as a black male with black hair, brown eyes. He is 5′10″ and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Barnes’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

