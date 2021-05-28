Police search for man accused of stealing groceries from Publix

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 4:48 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the man accused of stealing groceries from a Chesterfield Publix.

Around 8:30 p.m. on May 14, a man went into the Publix along Cosby Village Road, filled his cart with groceries and left without paying, police said.

Officials said he loaded the groceries into a black Nissan Frontier and got into the passenger side before it left.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

