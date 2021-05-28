Police: Driver charged after a truck pulling a boat, trailer crashes on I-64 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a driver faces charges after a truck pulling a boat and a trailer crashes on I-64 in Richmond.
According to an investigation, the truck ran of the left side of the road, striking a guardrail.
Jeffrey S. Gregory, 48, of Midlothian, was the driver.
Gregory was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.
Police say Gregory was charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.
The crash closed all westbound lanes closed on I-64 near US-360 Exit 192. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Exit 193.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.