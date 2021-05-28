Police: Driver charged after a truck pulling a boat, trailer crashes on I-64 in Richmond

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 193. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 28, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 9:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a driver faces charges after a truck pulling a boat and a trailer crashes on I-64 in Richmond.

According to an investigation, the truck ran of the left side of the road, striking a guardrail.

Jeffrey S. Gregory, 48, of Midlothian, was the driver.

Gregory was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Police say Gregory was charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.

The crash closed all westbound lanes closed on I-64 near US-360 Exit 192. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Exit 193.

All westbound lanes closed on I-64 near US-360 Exit 192 in Richmond due to a crash. Expect delays.

Posted by NBC12 on Friday, May 28, 2021

