No injuries reported in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - No one was injured in a Chesterfield house fire on Friday.
When crews arrived at the fire on Carters Creek Drive, firefighters found the blaze on the second floor.
Fire officials said an aggressive interior fire attack and search were conducted, allowing crews to put water on the fire.
Firefighters also dealt with very hot conditions outside the home with temperatures reaching 90 degrees.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
