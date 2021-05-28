News to Know for May 28: Restrictions in Va. are lifted; Memorial Day travel; Scattered showers likely

News to Know for May 28: Restrictions in Va. are lifted; Memorial Day travel; Scattered showers likely
(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 28, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 6:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top stories before you start your day!

Humid With Late-Day Showers

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated shower possible in the morning.

Then Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening.

A few strong storms with damaging wind and hail possible. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Friday Forecast: Hot and humid with late day showers and storms

Virginia Has Fully Reopened!

As we head into Memorial Day, the state of Virginia has officially reopened, ending social distancing and gathering restrictions.

Two weeks ago, Governor Northam announced all restrictions on capacity and social distancing would end on May 28.

(Source: VPM)

According to the Virginia Department of Health, vaccination rates in the state have increased. More than half of all adults in Virginia are fully vaccinated.

Virginia’s positivity rate remains at 2.8 percent, which is the lowest in months.

Some Businesses Still Use Caution

Friday, all capacity and social distancing limitations will be a thing of the past all over the Commonwealth.

You may even be able to walk into a business or restaurant that doesn’t require masks.

My Fitness Matters is a boutique gym in Chesterfield. Most of the customers here are over 60 years old.
My Fitness Matters is a boutique gym in Chesterfield. Most of the customers here are over 60 years old. (Source: SOURCE: NBC 12)

That’s because the governor is giving businesses discretion of how to operate from now on although, he continues to urge those who haven’t been vaccinated to mask up.

Despite the restrictions coming to an end, some businesses are still practicing caution.

Traveling For Memorial Day

Thousands of Virginians are expected to travel for the Memorial Day Weekend, and that also means law enforcement will be out in force making sure everyone remains safe.

Starting May 28th, VSP will join law enforcement around the country for Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.

Traffic getting onto Tybee Island Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.
Traffic getting onto Tybee Island Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WTOC-TV)

This coincides with Virginia’s ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign, where law enforcement won’t hesitate to pull over drivers who are not wearing their safety belt. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, seatbelt use rate in 2020 was at 90%.

Vaccine Mandate At JMU

James Madison University announced Thursday, May 27, that students will be required to provide verification that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the Fall 2021 semester.

JMU
JMU (Source: WHSV)

This includes undergraduate, graduate, full-time, and part-time students who attend in-person classes or participate in in-person studies, as well as research opportunities or any other on-campus activities.

For more on the press release and vaccine information for JMU students, click here.

Hazmat Incident In Richmond

A hazmat team was called to an apartment in Richmond’s Museum District after authorities responded to a call of a man burned.

Around 8:09 a.m., Richmond Fire crews responded to 405 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of a burned citizen. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious burns.

Richmond hazmat
Richmond hazmat (Source: Richmond Police)

Police said suspicious chemicals resulted in the hazmat team being called. Richmond police are handling the ongoing investigation.

Part of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Stuart Avenue was closed for several hours Thursday. All roads have since reopened.

Adam Oakes Family Non-Profit

May 27 marks three months since VCU freshman Adam Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house.

This week, the office of the chief medical examiner determined he died from alcohol poisoning and ruled it as an accident.

Adam Oakes' family starts a new nonprofit to help high school seniors with their transition to college.
Adam Oakes' family starts a new nonprofit to help high school seniors with their transition to college. (Source: Source; Courtney White)

As his family continues to search for answers about his death, they’re taking action by creating a new foundation, called Love Like Adam, to help high school seniors and their parents with the transition into college.

The goal for their organization is to support and educate high school students about the possible dangers they could face on college campuses including hazing, sexual assaults, alcohol poisoning, and drug overdoses.

Bon Secours New Facility

Bon Secours broke ground on Thursday on its new freestanding emergency department and imaging center in Chester.

Bon Secours broke ground on Thursday on its new freestanding emergency department and imaging center in Chester.
Bon Secours broke ground on Thursday on its new freestanding emergency department and imaging center in Chester. (Source: Bon Secours)

The 11-bed facility is currently being referred to as Bon Secours – Chester Emergency Center and will be an extension of St. Francis Medical Center.

The new facility along Jefferson Davis Highway is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

Electric Buses In Chesterfield

Chesterfield County Public Schools has added electric buses to its fleet through a Dominion Energy program.

Two electric buses were recently delivered to Chesterfield, and it is the first time the division will be adding to its fleet of over 630 buses.

Electric school buses will soon be on the roads of Central Virginia, as well as other locations across the state.
Electric school buses will soon be on the roads of Central Virginia, as well as other locations across the state. (Source: Dominion Energy)

The buses are part of Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus Program, which helps districts electrify their fleet.

Charging infrastructure installation costs are also covered in the program.

Final Thought

You have to stop saying I wish, and start saying I will - Anonymous

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.