News to Know for May 28: Restrictions in Va. are lifted; Memorial Day travel; Scattered showers likely

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated shower possible in the morning.
Then Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening.
A few strong storms with damaging wind and hail possible. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
As we head into Memorial Day, the state of Virginia has officially reopened, ending social distancing and gathering restrictions.
Two weeks ago, Governor Northam announced all restrictions on capacity and social distancing would end on May 28.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, vaccination rates in the state have increased. More than half of all adults in Virginia are fully vaccinated.
Virginia’s positivity rate remains at 2.8 percent, which is the lowest in months.
Friday, all capacity and social distancing limitations will be a thing of the past all over the Commonwealth.
You may even be able to walk into a business or restaurant that doesn’t require masks.
That’s because the governor is giving businesses discretion of how to operate from now on although, he continues to urge those who haven’t been vaccinated to mask up.
Despite the restrictions coming to an end, some businesses are still practicing caution.
Thousands of Virginians are expected to travel for the Memorial Day Weekend, and that also means law enforcement will be out in force making sure everyone remains safe.
Starting May 28th, VSP will join law enforcement around the country for Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
This coincides with Virginia’s ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign, where law enforcement won’t hesitate to pull over drivers who are not wearing their safety belt. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, seatbelt use rate in 2020 was at 90%.
James Madison University announced Thursday, May 27, that students will be required to provide verification that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the Fall 2021 semester.
This includes undergraduate, graduate, full-time, and part-time students who attend in-person classes or participate in in-person studies, as well as research opportunities or any other on-campus activities.
A hazmat team was called to an apartment in Richmond’s Museum District after authorities responded to a call of a man burned.
Around 8:09 a.m., Richmond Fire crews responded to 405 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of a burned citizen. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious burns.
Police said suspicious chemicals resulted in the hazmat team being called. Richmond police are handling the ongoing investigation.
Part of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Stuart Avenue was closed for several hours Thursday. All roads have since reopened.
May 27 marks three months since VCU freshman Adam Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house.
This week, the office of the chief medical examiner determined he died from alcohol poisoning and ruled it as an accident.
As his family continues to search for answers about his death, they’re taking action by creating a new foundation, called Love Like Adam, to help high school seniors and their parents with the transition into college.
The goal for their organization is to support and educate high school students about the possible dangers they could face on college campuses including hazing, sexual assaults, alcohol poisoning, and drug overdoses.
Bon Secours broke ground on Thursday on its new freestanding emergency department and imaging center in Chester.
The 11-bed facility is currently being referred to as Bon Secours – Chester Emergency Center and will be an extension of St. Francis Medical Center.
The new facility along Jefferson Davis Highway is expected to open in the summer of 2022.
Chesterfield County Public Schools has added electric buses to its fleet through a Dominion Energy program.
Two electric buses were recently delivered to Chesterfield, and it is the first time the division will be adding to its fleet of over 630 buses.
The buses are part of Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus Program, which helps districts electrify their fleet.
Charging infrastructure installation costs are also covered in the program.
