NBC12 Viewpoint: With restrictions lifted, it’s time to ‘visit RVA’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hello folks, it’s been a few months since I’ve had a chance to say hello, and what a great time to say I have really missed our little chats.
I am fully vaccinated and ready to get back into the best region in the country: the Richmond region.
Now that the CDC and the governor’s office have lifted many of the restrictions we have lived with for more than a year, it’s time to get back into the swing of things.
I don’t know about you, but I am more than ready to mix and mingle.
If you or someone from outside of the Richmond region wants to know what you can do for fun, fitness, education, leisure, dining, culture or just about anything, send them to VisitRichmondva.com.
It’s the best resource to find out what’s going on and how to get involved. And here’s the good news, there is something for everyone young, old and in between.
Lets’ kick off the summer season this Memorial Day weekend by doing something fun in the Richmond area!
Did you know that you live in a region voted Best River City in the country and everything it has to offer is waiting for you?
So, get out there, have fun and when you see me you can thank me for sending you to VisitRichmondva.com
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.