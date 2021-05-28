Memorial Day Weekend Travel: What to know before hitting the roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of Virginians are expected to travel for the Memorial Day Weekend, and that also means law enforcement will be out in force making sure everyone remains safe.
Starting May 28th, VSP will join law enforcement around the country for Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
This coincides with Virginia’s ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign, where law enforcement won’t hesitate to pull over drivers who are not wearing their safety belt. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, seatbelt use rate in 2020 was at 90%.
VDOT is also preparing for expected congestion, lifting most of their work zone restrictions starting Friday at noon through Tuesday at noon to keep traffic moving. There is also a a travel trends map on it website that you can check before heading out to see where traffic has been busiest in previous years.
However, what most people may notice before getting behind the wheel of the car is the price of gas. For the first time in seven years gas prices are expected to reach over $3 a gallon in several spots across the state. To view the average price in your area - click HERE for more information.
