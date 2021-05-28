Inside the new Highland Springs High School

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The new Highland Springs High School building will feature state-of-the-art facilities for teachers and students.
In September of 2018, Henrico officials announced the replacement of both J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools.
The previous Highland Springs High School is one of the oldest school buildings in the county. But now, nearly three years later, work on the new building is well underway.
School leaders say there will be plenty of open space for students to socialize, which is something they’re desperately looking forward to, especially after being virtual for so long because of the pandemic.
“Knowing that we have the power and the opportunity, that’s what excites me every day to come and do my job,” says Principal Kenneth White.
The new Highland Springs High School is being built on a wooded lot adjacent to the existing campus.
When the building is finished, the old school, built-in 1952 and renovated in 2008, will be repurposed by Henrico schools.
Leaders say doors of the brand new school will open for students for the first day of class this fall.
