Henrico police seek to identify business robbery suspect

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are trying to identify the person suspected of robbing a business along Brook Road.
Police were called on May 25 just before 1:30 p.m. to a robbery in the 8000 block of Brook Road.
Officials said a man went into the garden center and showed a sign - demanding money from the cashier.
The suspect left on foot and later got into a white Range Rover Sport.
Police believe there may be witnesses with additional information.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has more information on the robbery is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
