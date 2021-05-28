Henrico expands access to in-person graduations for class of 2021

Henrico County Public Schools has expanded access to in-person graduations for the class of 2021. (Source: HCPS)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:06 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has expanded access to in-person graduations for the class of 2021.

More family members will be able to attend graduations, will be given the option to sit more closely and will not require mask-wearing.

No matter their vaccination status, attendees may still choose to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing at the events, although the governor encourages those who are not fully vaccinated, to still wear masks in public places.

Here is a schedule of graduations in the county:

June 9 at the Virginia Randolph Recreation Area

  • 7 p.m. - The Academy at Virginia Randolph

June 14 at the Richmond Raceway

  • 6 p.m. - Advanced Career Education Centers at Hermitage and Highland Springs

June 15 Richmond Raceway

  • 10 a.m. - Henrico High School
  • 2 p.m. - Highland Springs High School
  • 6 p.m. - Varina High School

June 16 at the Richmond Raceway

  • 10 a.m. - Douglas S. Freeman High School
  • 2 p.m. - Deep Run High School
  • 6 p.m. - Mills E. Godwin High School

June 17

  • 10 a.m. - J.R. Tucker High School
  • 2 p.m. - Glen Allen High School
  • 6 p.m. - Hermitage High School

Graduations will also be live-streamed here.

