Henrico expands access to in-person graduations for class of 2021

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has expanded access to in-person graduations for the class of 2021.
More family members will be able to attend graduations, will be given the option to sit more closely and will not require mask-wearing.
No matter their vaccination status, attendees may still choose to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing at the events, although the governor encourages those who are not fully vaccinated, to still wear masks in public places.
Here is a schedule of graduations in the county:
June 9 at the Virginia Randolph Recreation Area
- 7 p.m. - The Academy at Virginia Randolph
June 14 at the Richmond Raceway
- 6 p.m. - Advanced Career Education Centers at Hermitage and Highland Springs
June 15 Richmond Raceway
- 10 a.m. - Henrico High School
- 2 p.m. - Highland Springs High School
- 6 p.m. - Varina High School
June 16 at the Richmond Raceway
- 10 a.m. - Douglas S. Freeman High School
- 2 p.m. - Deep Run High School
- 6 p.m. - Mills E. Godwin High School
June 17
- 10 a.m. - J.R. Tucker High School
- 2 p.m. - Glen Allen High School
- 6 p.m. - Hermitage High School
Graduations will also be live-streamed here.
