Hanover Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to protect vehicles due to increased catalytic converter thefts

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to protect vehicles due to an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area.
The sheriff’s office wants all businesses, including churches and daycares, to park the motor vehicles they leave on-site overnight in a location where they are illuminated, in the public eye and covered by their surveillance system.
There should be one to several parking spaces between each of the vehicles if there is more than one left overnight.
Leaving parking spaces between vehicles provides better surveillance and will make the suspects have to cover more space between vehicles thereby taking more time as well as providing more of an opportunity to be seen.
Anyone who sees or hears suspicious activity should contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling (804) 365-6140.
