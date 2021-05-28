Gov. Northam announces 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program participants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam has announced the participants of the 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program. For the first time in the program’s history, all Fellows will receive a stipend of $3,600.
Each participant is placed in a division of the Office of the Governor for the duration of the summer.
Fellows will sharpen their leadership skills and gain a deeper understanding of the work and decision-making at the highest level of Virginia’s executive branch through a variety of projects.
Participants will also learn from special guest speakers from the Northam Administration and take field trips across the state.
The Governor’s Fellows Program is open to students at Virginia colleges and universities as well as Virginia residents studying outside of the Commonwealth.
The 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program participants are:
- Abby Admete, University of Richmond
- Dymon Bailey, George Mason University
- Emily Baker, James Madison University
- Whitney Brown, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Kameron Clarke, Virginia Wesleyan University
- Nadiah Cooper, William & Mary
- Dominique Dowling, George Mason University
- Jordan Frijas, Virginia Tech
- Ja’Neese Jefferson, Virginia State University
- Michael Jerakis, William & Mary
- Maya Link, University of Virginia
- Javion Peterson, Longwood University
- Alexandra Pillion, Virginia Tech
- Grace Poreda, William & Mary
- Alicia Pullen, Old Dominion University
- Mary Olivia Rentner, William & Mary
- Jose Daniel Rico, Virginia Tech
- Randall Joseph Riffle, William & Mary
- Ashley Scott, Princeton University
- Da’Quan Saunders-McNear, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Dawann Steagall, Jr., Old Dominion University
- Nathan Tatum, University of Richmond
- Megan Weeks, University of Mary Washington
- Tucker Wayne, Christopher Newport University
- Omer Yousuf, George Mason University
For more information on the Governor’s Fellows Program, click here.
