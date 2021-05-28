Friday Forecast: Hot and humid with late day showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 1″ of rain or more expected this afternoon through early Sunday. The pattern shift this weekend brings with it much cooler temperatures.
FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated shower possible in the morning. Then Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms with damaging wind and hail possible. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1″ expected. Highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy with showers on and off with an isolated storm possible through the day. After spending the morning in the 60s, temperatures will drop into the 50s for the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Scattered showers in the morning otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s (Rain Chance: 50%)
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
