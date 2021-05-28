Department of Public Utilities performing annual floodwall testing at Mayo Bridge floodwall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will be performing its annual floodwall testing.
The Mayo Bridge will be closed to all traffic including motorists, pedestrians, runners and bicyclists.
Motorists will be detoured to adjoining streets. Barricades and signs will be posted to alert motorists.
Below is a schedule of floodwall testing at the Mayo Bridge:
During testing, only City of Richmond personnel and officials are permitted on site. Spectators are not allowed to be present as these areas will have restricted access due to public safety concerns.
Richmond’s floodwall gates are tested once a year to ensure operability when they are needed and were last tested in June 2020.
