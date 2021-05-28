Department of Public Utilities performing annual floodwall testing at Mayo Bridge floodwall

Department of Public Utilities performing annual floodwall testing at Mayo Bridge floodwall
mayo bridge floodwall (Source: Tabor Andrew Bain)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 1:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will be performing its annual floodwall testing.

The Mayo Bridge will be closed to all traffic including motorists, pedestrians, runners and bicyclists.

Motorists will be detoured to adjoining streets. Barricades and signs will be posted to alert motorists.

Below is a schedule of floodwall testing at the Mayo Bridge:

Floodwall testing schedule
Floodwall testing schedule (Source: DPU)

During testing, only City of Richmond personnel and officials are permitted on site. Spectators are not allowed to be present as these areas will have restricted access due to public safety concerns.

Richmond’s floodwall gates are tested once a year to ensure operability when they are needed and were last tested in June 2020.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.