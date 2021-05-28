Another above average hurricane season expected in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re just days away from the start of another hurricane season. and this year’s season looks like another busy one.
After a record-breaking year in 2020, the 2021 hurricane season is predicted to be more active than usual yet again, thanks to warmer than average water in the Atlantic and the absence of El Nino, which will make it more favorable for storms to develop.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts 13-20 named storms, with 6 to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.
The hurricane experts at Colorado State University also expect an above average hurricane season with 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.
“Everybody needs to prepare every season as if they can be affected, we saw in 2020 almost every inch of the U.S. coastline from Texas to Maine certainly including lots of parts of Virginia were affected by tropical storms and hurricanes,” said Dr. Michael Brennan, who is with the National Hurricane Center.
Thanks to advancements in weather models, our forecasts this year should be better than ever. Dr Michael Brennan of the National Hurricane Center points out that tropical track forecasts have improved greatly the last few decades.
“Track forecast errors have been steadily improving for the last 20-30, even 40 years, so our errors are half of what they were 15-20 years ago. We finally started to make some progress on the intensity forecasting as well,” said Dr. Brennan.
Ana is already crossed off our list of storm names for this year. Next up are Bill and Claudette.
In past years if we ran out of names in a season, we would move on to the Greek alphabet. But now to avoid confusion, gone are the Greek letters, replaced with a supplemental list of names.
No matter what this season brings, NBC12 will be with you every step of the way, on air, online, and on the NBC12 First Alert weather app to keep you ahead of the storm.
