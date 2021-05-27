VSP: Man killed after vehicle overturns, strikes tree

May 27, 2021

LANCASTER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

State police were called shortly after 9 p.m. on May 26 to a single-vehicle crash on Christ Church Road near Gaskins Road.

Police said a 2017 Subaru Forester, driven by Michael J. Conroy, 74, of Weems, was heading north. The vehicle then went off the road and hit a ditch before overturning and striking a tree.

Troopers said Conroy died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation continues.

