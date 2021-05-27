Thursday Forecast: Hot and Dry with rain coming soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After another hot day, the pattern shifts tomorrow into the weekend
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. Marginal risk for an isolated strong storm across our area. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1″ expected. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with areas of rain on and off through the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain likely in the morning. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers or storms possible. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
