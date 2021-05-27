RampsRVA gifts their 500th ramp to Covid survivor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RampsRVA celebrated their 500th ramp by donating it to a COVID survivor, who can no longer walk or talk. The $3,000 ramp was free of charge for the Henrico man who has not been able to leave his house for months.
“My wife, children, and I all take care of him now, and sometimes it can be dangerous getting him out of the house,” said Marvin Khuldiph, the recipient’s son. “This ramp really means so much to us, and it’s good knowing there are still kind people out there.
Jagat Khuldiph was first admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in January 2020 due to chest pain. Once there, it was determined that Jagat had been suffering from COVID-19 and remained in the hospital until April 19.
“Once we heard his story, we knew that we wanted to reach out and do whatever we can to help,” said August Berlington, board member of RampsRVA. “We’ve built hundreds of ramps now, but I think this is our first recipient who has had COVID.”
Altogether it took only an hour to build the ramp in Jagat’s front yard, but his family said it will change their lives. If you are interested in becoming a part of RampsRVA, they are always looking for more volunteers and more information can be found HERE.
