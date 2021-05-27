Police identify additional victims in deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-95

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - State police continue to investigate the report of a gunshot heard just before a deadly crash in Henrico on I-95 Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the report of the crash on I-95 south near the Chamberlayne Avenue Exit at 1:49 a.m.
According to the investigation, a Chevrolet Impala traveling north at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail in the median. The sedan then struck a 2020 Tesla that was traveling south.
The Tesla struck an unoccupied 1999 Ford van in the right lane which was parked for ongoing construction work.
None of those workers were hurt, but they are now left coping with this end result claiming the lives of four people.
“Every time we’re dealing with a scene, we’re dealing with people,” said VSP Sgt. Dylan Davenport. “They have loved ones, so we want to be respectful for the people involved and that they have family involved. We are going to do a thorough job investigating.”
State police are doing just that, remaining on scene for nearly 11 hours as southbound lanes near the Chamberlayne Ave exits were closed.
In the southbound lanes, the Chevy came to a rest overturned.
Authorities said all five people in the sedan were ejected from the car; four died on the scene, the fifth person is hospitalized and fighting to survive. Police said none of the victims in the Impala were wearing seatbelts.
The four victims have been identified as:
- Anthony B. Dyson, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland
- Kivaude A. Green, 19, of Suitland, Maryland
- Jordan J. Callicutt, 19, of Waldorf, Maryland
- A 17-year-old girl, whose name was not released
Two people in the Tesla were transported to a hospital for serious injuries. A German Shepherd, named Gemma, that was in the Tesla escaped during the crash was safely located and returned to her family shortly after 11 a.m.
Now the investigation turns to a possible gunshot heard just before the crash, and if that led to this loss of life.
“We’re always receptive to witness information,” Davenport said. “So anyone who has seen anything, we encourage them to contact us at (804) 609-5656 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.”
Police added two firearms were recovered from the scene, but they did not say where exactly those items were found.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.