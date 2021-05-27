Police: Henrico man arrested, charged with armed robbery during meet up from marketplace app

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man faces charges n connection to an armed robbery that occurred during a meet up from a marketplace app.
On May 8, 2021 officers were called for the report of a person being robbed in the 5700 block of Tivoli Circle.
According to investigators, the victim attempted to make a purchase through a person-to-person marketplace app. When the suspect and victim met, police said the suspect produced a weapon and robbed the victim of money.
Police identified the suspect as Anthony Darnell Saunders Jr, 25, of Henrico; he was taken into custody on May 25.
Police say Saunders is charged with armed robbery.
