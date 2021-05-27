Nursing facilities facing crisis when it comes to finding new hires

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s restaurant scene isn’t the only industry facing a post-pandemic labor shortage. Nursing facilities and assisted living centers are also in a mad dash to fill positions as the state continues to recover from the pandemic.
“We offer great benefits and pay scales, but people are still a little scared about getting back into the workforce,” said Hermitage Richmond’s Executive Director Amy Chapman.
Chapman says Hermitage Richmond and its sister facilities are all facing similar labor shortages despite its parent company, Pinnacle Living, being awarded a 2021 Top Workplace Award for large Richmond companies.
Chapman says there’s has been a sharp decrease in applications across all Pinnacle Living facilities over the past three months.
“Most of our vacancies are in the nursing field. We’re always looking for great nursing team members nurses, LPN’s, CNA’s,” Chapman said. “It’s something not only affecting Hermitage Richmond, but it’s also affecting others in the healthcare industry.”
Cedarfiled Executive Director Michael Shaw says nurses aren’t the only positions in need.
“The dining services department, housekeeping really saw a 90% reduction in applications week to week,” Shaw said. “The labor market right now is our next pandemic; we’re going to be in this labor market probably we anticipate until the beginning of next year.”
Shaw is urging the state government to help push recovery further along.
“One of the main solutions to help get people back into the workforce is for our politicians to look at where we’re at with the vaccinations rate around the commonwealth, and strongly look at whether or not we should be releasing those unemployment benefits so that it encourages people to come back to the workforce,” Shaw said.
Until that time, Pinnacle Living will be relying on its 90% vaccination rate, beefed-up safety measures, and its workplace benefits to get applicants through the door.
“We know that so many wonderful people have been home for the last year and a half just aching to get back to the workforce, and we’re ready to embrace you and let you know that it’s safe to be with us,” Chapman said.
