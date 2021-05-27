News to Know for May 27: San Jose shooting; Last day for Richmond Raceway vaccine; New details in deadly crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
After another hot day, the pattern shifts tomorrow into the weekend.
Today will be partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since April.
Police said the family reported on May 26 that they have not heard from Marcus Dupree West since April 4.
At this time, police do not suspect foul play but are asking for help in locating him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
A gunman killed nine people at a public transit maintenance yard in San Jose, California.
The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, according to two law enforcement officials. His ex-wife says he had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago.
Investigators offered no immediate word on Cassidy’s possible motive but his ex-wife said he used to come home from work resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments.
It was the 15th mass killing in the nation this year, all of the shootings that have claimed at least four lives each for a total of 86 deaths, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.
As coronavirus cases continue to drop, the push to get shots to the unvaccinated is growing stronger.
One segment of the population the state is really beginning to focus on is young people.
Virginia has been on a mission to get shots into the arms of as many people will do it. It’s been working, especially among older people.
Compare that to those between the ages of 16 and 30 where the success rate is only half of that.
Today is your last chance for you or your children to get the Pfizer vaccine at Richmond Raceway.
The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are open to Henrico and Richmond residents 12 years of age or older who are eligible and was the vaccine. Those with appointments will also get the vaccine.
Vaccinations will be administered at the raceway infield and should enter at Gate 7 from Carolina Avenue.
The final day for the mass vaccination clinic at the raceway will be on May 27.
Goochland County will be offering their final afternoon vaccine clinic for residents on May 27 as well. Goochland’s vaccine clinic will be held today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are for those 18 years of age or older who live or work in the Chickahominy Health District. Proof of age will be required.
This vaccine clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine only.
A mobile vaccine unit will be in Rockwood Park in Chesterfield today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3401 Courthouse Road. No registration is required. Walk-ups are welcome. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
The Virginia man shot by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in April has been released from the hospital.
Isiah Brown’s attorney said he was discharged Tuesday and will continue to rehabilitate at home.
Brown, who was unarmed, was shot multiple times while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.
David Haynes of The Cochran Firm said doctors told the family that eight bullets were found in Brown’s body, along with two exit wounds. Two bullets were successfully removed.
State police are investigating the report of a gunshot heard just before a deadly crash in Henrico on I-95 Wednesday morning.
According to the investigation, a Chevrolet Impala traveling north ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail in the median. The sedan then struck a 2020 Tesla that was traveling south.
Authorities said all five people in the sedan were ejected from the car; four died on the scene, the fifth person is hospitalized and fighting to survive. Two people in the Tesla were transported to a hospital for serious injuries.
Police say two firearms were recovered from the scene, but they did not say where exactly those items were found.
The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association is hosting a virtual job fair for multiple regions across the state.
Anyone looking for a job in Charlottesville, Richmond, Hampton Roads or the Shenandoah Valley is encouraged to sign up, HERE.
The event will be on May 27 from 1-5 p.m.
The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association says 84% of restaurants say staffing levels are lower than normal.
