Large-scale Covid-19 vaccine clinic at Richmond Raceway closes

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - If you were hoping to get your vaccine at the Richmond Raceway, you’re out of luck, as Thursday marks the last day for the large-scale clinic.
It first opened five months ago on January 20th.
“On our biggest day, we did 7,010 - which was huge for us,” said volunteer Michel Coseo.
Coseo has been here since day one, forging bonds with others who stepped up to help.
“You have some excitement, because we’re like ‘Man, we just did this for our community’, but it’s also kind of sad because I’ve worked with this group since January. And some of them, I’m worked since march of last year, so it’s kind of bittersweet.”
But with the availability of the vaccines increasing, the need for large-scale clinics like this decreases.
“I don’t think there’s any problem with that. Other places: pharmacies, doctors -you name it- are also starting to help in the vaccine rollout,” Coseo added.
But even after this clinic closes up shop, there’s more reason to check out your local pharmacy or doctor’s office for the shot, because it could win you things like a cash prize, or a dream vacation.
Starting in June, adults who get their vaccine shots at CVS locations are entered into contests that include prizes like cruise trips on Norwegian Cruise Line, or even a trip to the Super Bowl.
Over in Ohio, vaccinated people are eligible to enter into $1-million drawings with the state lottery.
“We’ve increased the number of people being vaccinated by 45%,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
It doesn’t stop there: United Airlines is giving people the change to win a free flight, the city of Chicago is offering tickets to Six Flags, and New York offers college scholarships.
The state of California is offering a total of $116 million in prize money to encourage more vaccinations.
