‘It was just wild to see’: Hazmat team called in after man burned in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A hazmat team was called to an apartment in Richmond’s Museum District after authorities responded to a call of a man burned.
Around 8:09 a.m., Richmond Fire crews responded to 405 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of a burned citizen.
“I turned off my AC and just heard this guy screaming ‘oh god it hurts, it hurts, get me help’,” said Benjamin Cornwell, who lives nearby.
When Cornwell looked out his window he saw two men - one stumbling around holding his arms out, the other man on the phone.
“He said ‘yeah, it’s a chemical burn, it’s a chemical burn it’s really bad’,” Cornwell said.
“We just heard sirens going back and forth down the street all morning,” said Kelly Penn, who works nearby.
Multiple first responder vehicles positioned along N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Stuart Ave for much of the day Thursday.
It’s a sight that caught Penn off guard.
“It’s definitely concerning,” Penn said. “We first heard that a man was burnt, and it was odd to hear that it was just a single man as opposed to just an apartment.”
Another neighbor who spoke with NBC12 said he woke up to the sound of a man screaming in agony. When the neighbor looked out his window, he said it looked like the man was pepper-sprayed.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious burns.
However, it is what crews found at the scene which left them concerned; police said suspicious chemicals resulted in the hazmat team being called.
“I was like, I have no idea what’s going on,” said Andrew Crelling, a neighbor. “I don’t think they do that for drugs so there must be some really weird stuff in the apartment.”
Around 1:30 p.m. crews were seen in full hazmat gear going in and out of a door leading to four apartments.
A table with several containers was seen in the backyard of the building as officials investigated. After the scene was cleared, a white powder was left behind in the yard.
“It’s odd - it’s different,” Penn said. “We’ve never had anything like this happen around here before.”
“It feels like I was living next to Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad,” Cornwell said. “It felt like I just happened to be privy to something that I had no idea was going on before; it was just wild to see.”
Richmond police are handling the ongoing investigation. They have not said whether illegal substances are involved in the case.
Part of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Stuart Avenue was closed for several hours Thursday. All roads have since reopened.
