Gov. Northam: Manufacturer to establish U.S. corporate headquarters in Harrisonburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A Slovenia-based manufacturer is investing $2.6 million to establish its U.S. corporate headquarters and a new manufacturing operation in Harrisonburg, according to Governor Ralph Northam.
The governor’s office announced Thursday, May 27, that SIBO GROUP’s new facility will be located at 810 North Main Street and that the project will create 24 new jobs.
“It is a strong vote of confidence in our business climate when an international company chooses Virginia as its gateway into the U.S. market,” Northam said in Thursday’s announcement. “We are proud to welcome SIBO USA to Harrisonburg, where the company will find a topnotch workforce with a wealth of manufacturing experience.”
“Harrisonburg is excited to be selected as the U.S. corporate headquarters and manufacturing location for SIBO GROUP,” Mayor Deanna R. Reed said.
The company manufactures plastic caps and shoulders, moulds, technical components, and other items.
